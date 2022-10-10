After several days of calm weather along the Gulf Coast, our pattern finally changes this week as rain chances return.

Expect lots of sunshine to continue Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures stay just a few degrees below normal in the low 80s. Morning low temperatures will generally be in the 50s for the Northshore while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain stay slightly warmer in the 60s.

Rain chances rise to around 60 percent by Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Ahead of the front, moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to a large increase in humidity through the middle of the week.

Once the front moves out by early Thursday, skies will clear and humidity will drop once again. Expect highs to stay in the lower 80s with dry conditions lasting into the weekend.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking one area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche. This system has a low, 10 percent chance of development over the next five days. There is no immediate threat from this system, but we will continue to monitor how it evolves throughout the week.