NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Even though it is officially the first week of fall, we’re still seeing a typical summertime weather pattern along the Gulf Coast.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days as a broad area of low pressure over the Gulf sends some moisture our way. Rain chances will remain fairly low at just 30 to 40 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours, through Friday.

Over the weekend, drier weather is expected to move into the region as a weak front pushes most of the moisture to the south and east. Rain chances Saturday and Sunday are only at around 20 percent.

High temperatures are forecast to be in the low 90s once again on Wednesday, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year. Mid to upper 80s are expected by the weekend.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Phillippe and a tropical wave right behind it that are expected to remain over water as they gradually weaken. There are no immediate concerns for the Gulf Coast.

