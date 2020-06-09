Drone footage shows severe flooding in Venetian Isles during Tropical Storm Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS – New drone footage taken as Tropical Storm Cristobal approached land shows severe flooding in the Venetian Isles neighborhood.

The video was shot by a WGNO viewer around noon on June 7, while Cristobal was still several hours away from landfall.

However, a storm surge pushed by the slow-moving system combined with a high tide swamped Venetian Isles and closed down Highway 90 well before Cristobal arrived.

In the video, vehicles can be seen driving through high water that extends from Lake Pontchartrain and throughout the entire neighborhood.

Send your weather pictures and video to pics@wgno.com.