Drier weather behind front this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are moving through Thursday morning with the first significant rain in quite some time. Not everybody will see this rain though before the front pushes through. That front will move through Thursday afternoon with a cooler and drier airmass behind it by Friday morning. Temperatures out ahead of the front will climb into the mid 70s by early afternoon.

Look for rain to continue in spots through the early afternoon ahead of the front. As the front moves through there will be another round of showers possible although this chance looks pretty spotty. A few showers will also be possible with another front Sunday night.

Behind the front this afternoon we will see much cooler and breezy conditions tonight. Look for low 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday will be clear and cool with mid 60s. Another beautiful weekend is on the way with clouds increasing by Sunday evening ahead of the next cold front.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 76° 52°

Friday

65° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 53°

Saturday

73° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 73° 63°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 76° 57°

Monday

64° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 64° 47°

Tuesday

60° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
72°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
62°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

54°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

