Drier weather behind front this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms are moving through Thursday morning with the first significant rain in quite some time. Not everybody will see this rain though before the front pushes through. That front will move through Thursday afternoon with a cooler and drier airmass behind it by Friday morning. Temperatures out ahead of the front will climb into the mid 70s by early afternoon.

Look for rain to continue in spots through the early afternoon ahead of the front. As the front moves through there will be another round of showers possible although this chance looks pretty spotty. A few showers will also be possible with another front Sunday night.

Behind the front this afternoon we will see much cooler and breezy conditions tonight. Look for low 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday will be clear and cool with mid 60s. Another beautiful weekend is on the way with clouds increasing by Sunday evening ahead of the next cold front.