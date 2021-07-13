Drier forecast for Wednesday in southeast Louisiana!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hotter with humidity and fewer storms keeping temperatures higher across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs reached the lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% or 50% threat of storms. Chances will be beginning to start trending down some, so good news there!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 78°

Friday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
84°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
86°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
87°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
84°

