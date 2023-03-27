A stalled frontal boundary will be draped over the area until it pushes through on Tuesday afternoon. That means rain chances will continue through Monday night with the main batch coming through Tuesday morning. Expect locally heavy rain as that moves through with the chance for some strong storms.

The SPC does have a level one severe threat for the area on Tuesday so an isolated severe storm is possible but it looks like a low chance.

After the front moves out Tuesday afternoon we will see a short stint of cooler and drier weather for the middle of the week before warming back up by Friday.