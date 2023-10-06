NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Temperatures will continue in the mid 80s Friday as the cold front slowly moves through. A few showers will be possible through the day ahead of the front.

Winds will pick up behind the front on Saturday as the humidity drops. This will set up dangerous fire conditions across the area due to the recent drought. Please avoid any outdoor burning over the next few days. A red flag warning is in effect for Saturday to highlight these risks.

Once the front clears, cooler and drier air is set to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning. Some areas could even see the upper 40s Monday morning. This will be our first real shot of fall weather!

