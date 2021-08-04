Drier air slowly moving south

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain continues to move down to the coast and offshore this morning as a rare shot of early August dry air tries to move in. We are seeing dewpoints in the low to mid 60s to the north beginning to push south. This will continue through the day making for very pleasant conditions later this evening and tonight.

Look for temperatures to drop into the upper 60s in the northern areas by Thursday morning. Rain chances will be almost non existent during the day with the dry air in place.

After that we see the humidity come back Friday into the weekend with pop up storms during the afternoon as well. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s for highs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 88° 76°

Thursday

92° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 92° 77°

Friday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 90° 78°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 90° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
83°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News