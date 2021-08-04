Drier air slowly moving south

Rain continues to move down to the coast and offshore this morning as a rare shot of early August dry air tries to move in. We are seeing dewpoints in the low to mid 60s to the north beginning to push south. This will continue through the day making for very pleasant conditions later this evening and tonight.

Look for temperatures to drop into the upper 60s in the northern areas by Thursday morning. Rain chances will be almost non existent during the day with the dry air in place.

After that we see the humidity come back Friday into the weekend with pop up storms during the afternoon as well. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s for highs.