NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —Temperatures will be dropping into the 70s ahead of the big cold front Friday evening. As the front moves through overnight we will see lows in the low 60s north with upper 60s south.

Winds will pick up behind the front on Saturday as the humidity drops. This will set up dangerous fire conditions across the area due to the recent drought. Please avoid any outdoor burning over the next few days. A red flag warning is in effect for Saturday to highlight these risks.

Once the front clears, cooler and drier air is set to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning. Some areas could even see the upper 40s Monday morning. This will be our first real shot of fall weather!

