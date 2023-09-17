NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drier air has moved south into the Gulf Coast region following the passage of a cold front over the weekend.

Cooler mornings can be expected for the first half of the week as lows drop into the low and mid 60s north, with lower 70s farther south.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are still forecast to be slightly above average for mid-September, topping out in the low 90s both days. However, the lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable outdoors. Temperatures should fall into the upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

High pressure building across the area will provide generally calm conditions for the next week with little to no rain in the forecast. Widespread drought conditions may get even worse with the lack of rainfall. A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking the remnants of Margot and Tropical Storm Nigel in the Central Atlantic, both of which are forecast to remain over open water. The NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off Africa in the coming days. The system has a 40 percent chance of formation over the next week as it moves west across the Atlantic.

