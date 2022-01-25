Dreary Tuesday, Sunny Wednesday!

Happy Tuesday as a gloomy one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front raced to town bringing possible severe threats last week, then the arctic blast started.

Enjoy this “warmer” forecast for today before temperatures fall again looking to late week. It’s certainly still chilly, though, as a breeze with clouds keeps upper 40s to low 50s around a while longer. We’ll at least dry out later this afternoon.

Rain in the area continues this morning, so grab your umbrella before stepping outside. Wednesday, we top out in the 50s before yet again upper 40s return Saturday. Overnight, the 30s or lows 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots north will flirt with 30s just above freezing. Rain chances are no longer in the forecast for Wednesday.

Late week, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc.

Have a great day today!

