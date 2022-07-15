A bit of a broken record over the next few days as rain chances remain isolated to scattered in typical summer fashion. Temperatures overall will be warmer than this past week.

After today we really get back into a standard summer pattern. Storms will still pop up each day through the weekend with the daytime heating but should be more isolated than the past few days. Look for that rain chance to stay around 40-50%. As usual the highest chances will be along and just south of I-10.

It will be hot outside of any rain. Low to mid 90s will be the highs over the next few days with quite a bit of humidity, so take it easy if you are outside!