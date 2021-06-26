Dodging showers on Sunday

A wave moving east to west across the northern Gulf will bring better rain chances over the next couple of days. Moisture will move up on the eastern side of the low which will mean waves of rain on the way.

Sunday and Monday will both have high rain chances. It won’t rain all day either day but we will see areas of locally heavy downpours moving through.

These should move enough to prevent flooding issues but still it will be worth keeping an eye on. Temperatures will mainly be in the 80s for highs with the rain and cloud cover.

After that lower rain chances will come back for Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

81° / 78°
Clear
Clear 0% 81° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 53% 87° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
40%
79°

81°

8 AM
Showers
48%
81°

83°

9 AM
Showers
53%
83°

84°

10 AM
Showers
58%
84°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
85°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

81°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

