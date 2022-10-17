Good Morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to mugginess and a bit of fog as our cold front moved through.

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9 a.m. with visibilites below a mile across numerous spots.

Right now, a stalled front is just hanging out before several more fronts move through later today. Daytime highs will still remain in the 70s to 80s, but overnight lows will range from the low to mid 40s north and 50s south. We see humidity values stick around early today before quickly falling. A strong cold front is heading our way to bring freeze watches across northern Tangipahoa Parish and beyond by Tuesday night.

Once it passes and drier air filters in, we’re back to this week’s early pattern of high pressure dominating with quiet conditions!

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

Have a great week!