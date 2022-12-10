Warm air and high moisture levels will lead to more fog development overnight. Expect the most dense fog to be located near large bodies of water, including area lakes, the Mississippi River, and the Gulf of Mexico.

The fog may persist through late Sunday morning, but don’t expect skies to clear much as wet weather moves in. Isolated rain will be possible through the morning hours, but the heaviest rain will move in during the afternoon. Scattered showers may linger into the evening.

We’ll remain mostly dry and mostly cloudy on Monday, but storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being the main threats. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Louisiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5.

The rain will clear by Wednesday afternoon and much cooler and drier air will push into the region with the passage of a strong cold front.