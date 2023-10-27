NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds are out of the east Friday afternoon bringing some of that smoke along the I-10 corridor. As humidity increases tonight we will see less wind than the past few nights. That means we have the potential for areas of super fog like we saw earlier this week.

This will likely not be as widespread as conditions Monday morning. However a dense fog advisory is in effect tonight which means low visibility could be an issue. The best chances will be along I-10 and I-12, parts of I-55, and over the Causeway.

Please remember to slow down and use low beam headlights if you encounter fog. Chances will continue for Sunday morning as well.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest posts