Fog could be an issue Wednesday night into Thursday morning across parts of the area. As the wind begins to calm down look for low clouds to develop and in some cases fog through the night. The best chance of this is along the immediate coast and lakefront where we have a dense fog advisory in effect. Patchy fog will also be possible elsewhere however.

Temperatures will stay warm through the week. Look for mainly low 80s through the weekend with a few spots hitting the mid 80s Thursday and Friday if skies clear sooner. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s. We could see a couple of stray showers Thursday afternoon mainly north of I-10.