NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A dense fog advisory has been issued for a good portion of the area for early Wednesday. The combination of increased humidity along with light wind will lead to fog developing across the area. We will also see higher fog chances due to wildfire smoke across parts of the area. These spots could see significantly lower visibility much like early Tuesday. Areas along I-10 in New Orleans East and also along I-55 would be at risk for these conditions.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s through Thursday. This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

Morning lows by Wednesday and Thursday morning across the Northshore will be in the upper 50s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will be in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure will provide calm conditions for the first half of the week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for the next few days, but some isolated activity is possible Friday as our next front moves through. A chance for showers will continue through the weekend, but overall amounts look low.

