Fog continues to build into the region tonight thanks to a combination of warm air, high humidity, and low wind speeds. Dense fog will be possible through the middle of Friday morning before burning off. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s Friday and into the weekend.

The latest models show the next front moving into the region on Saturday. With that front, rain chances will be high with showers and thunderstorms in the area. Some of the storms may have heavy rainfall and some wind gusts, but the overall severe threat is low.

Rain chances might linger into late Saturday night or early Sunday, but the best chance will be during the day Saturday.

After the front passes, temperatures will stay mild and slightly above normal heading in to early next week.