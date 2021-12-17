Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM

Good Morning! The forecast for your Thursday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 70s or low 80s by this afternoon after lunch.

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM Friday morning, so maintain caution on the roads while driving. Rain chances return today to late weekend and next week.

Anticipate a few localized heavy downpours in the western portion of WGNO’s viewing area this afternoon on radar.

Tonight, 60s will be the theme on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain before 40s and 50s return.

Once again, a line of storms will roll through Saturday. This is going to happen out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk for severe thunderstorms, so some good news in comparison on last weekend.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday before falling into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed. Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 69°
Showers
Showers 59% 75° 69°

Saturday

78° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 78° 55°

Sunday

60° / 49°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 60° 49°

Monday

56° / 48°
Rain
Rain 69% 56° 48°

Tuesday

60° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 48°

Wednesday

63° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 51°

Thursday

72° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 72° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
68°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
74°

74°

1 PM
Showers
40%
74°

75°

2 PM
Showers
51%
75°

75°

3 PM
Showers
48%
75°

74°

4 PM
Showers
46%
74°

73°

5 PM
Showers
39%
73°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

