Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM. Gorgeous Thursday! Rain chances this weekend.

Happy Thursday! Dense fog this morning across southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi. Use extra caution on the roadways. Lots of sunshine & high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.

More nice weather & gradually warmer Thursday-Friday with clouds returning late Friday.

By the weekend, a cold front will approach the area. There’s still some uncertainty about the arrival time & speed of the weather system.

Saturday, expecting scattered hit/miss showers & a few thunderstorms. Sunday, expect scattered moderate showers mainly late in the day.

EURO Model brings scattered showers Saturday with rain chances lingering in to Sunday-early Monday. Right now, I tend to side more with the Euro’s thinking on rain chances lingering slightly longer. But, changes to the forecast are possible depending on the speed of this system.

Much colder by Monday!