Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM. Gorgeous Thursday! Rain chances this weekend.

Weather

Happy Thursday! Dense fog this morning across southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi. Use extra caution on the roadways. Lots of sunshine & high temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.

More nice weather & gradually warmer Thursday-Friday with clouds returning late Friday.

By the weekend, a cold front will approach the area. There’s still some uncertainty about the arrival time & speed of the weather system.

Saturday, expecting scattered hit/miss showers & a few thunderstorms. Sunday, expect scattered moderate showers mainly late in the day.

EURO Model brings scattered showers Saturday with rain chances lingering in to Sunday-early Monday. Right now, I tend to side more with the Euro’s thinking on rain chances lingering slightly longer. But, changes to the forecast are possible depending on the speed of this system.

Much colder by Monday!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 55°

Friday

73° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 63°

Saturday

74° / 53°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 74° 53°

Sunday

69° / 47°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 70% 69° 47°

Monday

54° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 54° 46°

Tuesday

62° / 46°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 62° 46°

Wednesday

57° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Clear
10%
63°

61°

8 PM
Clear
10%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
10%
59°

59°

10 PM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

1 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

2 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

56°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

