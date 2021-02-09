Dense Fog Advisory tonight

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the area tonight starting at midnight until 9 AM Wednesday.
The combination of warm moist air moving over cooler area water and ground will lead to the development of fog by early Wednesday.
Some areas of fog could be dense with visibilities less that 1/2 mile. Please be careful driving in the fog and remember to use low beam headlights and give yourself extra travel time.
Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/
Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/
Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season