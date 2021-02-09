Dense Fog Advisory tonight

Weather

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the area tonight starting at midnight until 9 AM Wednesday.

The combination of warm moist air moving over cooler area water and ground will lead to the development of fog by early Wednesday.

Some areas of fog could be dense with visibilities less that 1/2 mile. Please be careful driving in the fog and remember to use low beam headlights and give yourself extra travel time.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 65° 60°

Wednesday

74° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 74° 64°

Thursday

72° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 72° 56°

Friday

60° / 49°
Showers
Showers 59% 60° 49°

Saturday

55° / 40°
Showers
Showers 41% 55° 40°

Sunday

51° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 51° 40°

Monday

51° / 35°
PM Showers
PM Showers 59% 51° 35°

Hourly Forecast

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
61°

61°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
61°

61°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
61°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
62°

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
62°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
63°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
65°

67°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
67°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
69°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

