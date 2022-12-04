Warm air and elevated moisture levels will lead to dense fog over the next few days, mainly late night through the morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until at least 9:00 a.m.

When it’s not foggy, it will still look a little gray outside with mostly cloudy skies sticking around into Tuesday. There is a slight chance for rain, only 20 percent, to account for spotty afternoon showers.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s on Monday, with mid to upper 70s returning for the middle of the week. Some locations may hit 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next big cold front looks to move in about one week from now, next Sunday into Monday.