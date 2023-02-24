Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up warm again after a hot forecast for Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday through yesterday!

Temperatures are now in the 70s across our area, but a warmer afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s to 80s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! With dewpoints matching, dense fog has developed across the state. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s for only a bit longer before eventually reaching 80+! Just a regal forecast for all Fat Tuesday festivities as we tied the current record for warmest Mardi Gras ever, regardless of date! This weekend is going to be beautiful as temperatures climb to 80s. Rain chances stay low with humidity through early next week.