Dense Fog Advisory issued until 9AM Wednesday!

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. One tornado has been confirmed in St. Tammany Parish near Covington and Abita Springs. This is classified as an EF0 with 75 mile per hour winds.

Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a lot of fog around. Maintain caution on the roads while driving tonight, and remember your low beams will be best! Visibilities are now under one mile in many spots, and a Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM. Dense fog is leading to flight cancellations, delays, and diversions at Louis Armstrong International in New Orleans, so check your itineraries!

Today, highs in the 60s have been making it feel more like seasonal, right? Well, we’ll have just this one day of cooler weather after that cold front swung through behind Monday’s storms.

Again, some temporarily above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Unlike last night, temperatures will fall into 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 60s south!

Wednesday, we revert back to Spring-like conditions as temperatures will rise into the 70s for highs with increasing humidity. After today, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s second week with all of these additional rain chances.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM.