Good Morning, New Orleans as a humid start continues. More warm and humid weather is on the way Monday afternoon, and that trend is going to continue through mid-week. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for most until 9AM. This includes the Northshore, River Parishes, and Mississippi Gulf Coast! Use low beams if encountering patchy fog!

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 through Wednesday. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s or 60s.

There will be a few passing showers this afternoon but these will not amount to much. Overall rain chances will remain low today, ramping up tomorrow. A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) is issued for our viewing area Tuesday into Wednesday as our next storm system approaches ahead of a long-awaited cold front. All forms of severe weather are possible, so stay weather aware.

Thursday into next weekend, we see more seasonal weather return with crisp, cool air and sunshine!