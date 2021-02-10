Dense Fog Advisory is issued until Thursday at 9AM!

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued from now to tomorrow morning at 9AM as a result of low visibilities, which could drop below 0.25 miles.

Maintain caution on the road while driving and remember your low beams will be best.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen brings you updated information in his 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM newscasts.

