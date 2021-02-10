Dense Fog Advisory is issued until Thursday at 9AM!

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued from now to tomorrow morning at 9AM as a result of low visibilities, which could drop below 0.25 miles.

Maintain caution on the road while driving and remember your low beams will be best.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen brings you updated information in his 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM newscasts.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 69° 64°

Thursday

72° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 94% 72° 53°

Friday

56° / 47°
Rain
Rain 62% 56° 47°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 39% 52° 40°

Sunday

52° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 52° 42°

Monday

52° / 31°
Rain
Rain 63% 52° 31°

Tuesday

46° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 46° 40°

Hourly Forecast

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

66°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
66°

65°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
65°

65°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
65°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
66°

66°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
65°

65°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
65°

66°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
66°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
65°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
67°

69°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
71°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
71°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
71°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
71°

71°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
71°

