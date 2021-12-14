Dense Fog Advisory in effect until Wednesday morning

Happy Tuesday as a muggy, damp night continues! This morning, we were dealing with dense fog across a number of locations. Another Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM Wednesday morning. Remember to use your low beams and maintain caution on the roads.

During your afternoon, temperatures will remain warmer than usual for mid-December at that 70+ degree mark. Sunshine with clouds was the theme earlier, but ceilings have been low all day today.

60s return tonight to overnight across Southshore locations, and we’ll be a tad cooler north of Lake Pontchartrain.

We’ll stay mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday until rain chances return Friday into your weekend. Another cold front will arrive Saturday with 60s back for highs by Sunday. Right now, the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks warm as temperatures may top out near 80.

Tuesday

66° / 65°
Fair
Fair 0% 66° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 68°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 78° 67°

Friday

77° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 40% 77° 68°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 75° 53°

Sunday

61° / 52°
AM Showers
AM Showers 38% 61° 52°

Monday

61° / 54°
Showers
Showers 60% 61° 54°

