NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Heavy smoke continues to blanket the Greater New Orleans area due to wildfires across the region.

Warm temperatures, humid air and light winds will likely lead to fog development overnight through the middle of Monday morning. Visibility may drop to 1/2 mile or less, especially near large bodies of water. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday.

Any fog that develops should burn off by the early afternoon as temperatures warm from the 60s to the mid and upper 80s. Skies look to remain partly to mostly cloudy Monday, before clearing out Monday night.

Daily rain chances are close to zero for the next several days as temperatures stay about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Tammy and an area of disturbed weather in Caribbean that has a medium chance for development. These systems pose no threat to the Gulf Coast.

