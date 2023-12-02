NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Rain chances have dropped off considerably compared to the last couple of days, but moisture will linger for the next day or so.

The elevated humidity, combined with warm temperatures, will likely lead to fog development near the Gulf Coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. for most of the Southshore, St. Tammany Parish, and South Mississippi. Visibility could drop to 1/4 mile or less.

Cloudy conditions are expected to continue Sunday as temperatures warm into the low 70s in the afternoon with overnight lows in the 40s north and 50s south.

Temperatures are forecast to gradually cool through the middle of the week with highs dropping into the low 60s by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay low for the next several days.

