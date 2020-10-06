Delta is now a Category 3 Major Hurricane. Growing risk for Louisiana. Here’s the latest.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Hurricane #Delta is now a MAJOR HURRICANE with max winds of 115mph. Addition intensification likely ahead of first landfall near Cancun late tonight-tomorrow morning.

Official forecast now shows brings Delta as a Category 3 towards south Louisiana late Friday, with a landfall between Morgan City/Franklin/New Iberia late Friday.

Remember, it’s important to not focus on the exact details of the track or intensity forecasts, as the average 3-4 day track error is around 150 miles and the average 4-day intensity error is close to 15 mph.

In addition, significant impacts will be expected along the track and EAST of where the center comes onshore. Unfortunately, with a system like this, you don’t have the luxury of betting on the system weakening. You must prepare as if system won’t weaken.

Time to ready the storm preparations & be prepared to act.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 80° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 76°

Thursday

80° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 80° 75°

Friday

82° / 75°
Windy with thunderstorms likely
Windy with thunderstorms likely 80% 82° 75°

Saturday

82° / 72°
Windy with showers
Windy with showers 70% 82° 72°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 87° 72°

Monday

87° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 87° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

