Deep south severe weather outbreak likely ahead of spring’s official start!

Severe weather season on the calendar goes hand in hand with spring’s official start as this is usually most likely from late March through April.

Saturday, we observe the Vernal Equinox. At that point, daytime and nightime will be equal once more when the sun directly shines over the equator. Spring will arrive Saturday, March 20th at 4:37 a.m. which is not tough to believe given our forecast for your current week.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses tomorrow night. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be becoming problematic. Timeframe will span afternoon after lunch through overnight from west to east.

Right now, greatest threats are area-wide concerns across Central as well as Northern Mississippi plus Alabama. If your children attend Mississippi State University, Ole Miss, Alabama, or any other college within this Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) area, be sure they know this is coming.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued. Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook. 

Thursday as well as Friday, what have been our overnight lows will become the afternoon highs. Temperatures will be below average when spring officially arrives only reaching upper 60s near 70 degrees. Overnight, even the 40s return at that point!

Stay weather aware on St. Patrick’s Day and keep up as updates remain available online on WGNO.com continually and on air during WGNO News at 6 and 10 tonight plus Good Morning New Orleans tomorrow.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 78° 71°

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 57°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 51°

Friday

63° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 63° 50°

Saturday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 54°

Sunday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 58°

Monday

71° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 71° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

