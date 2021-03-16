Deep south severe weather outbreak likely ahead of spring’s official start!

Severe weather season on the calendar goes hand in hand with spring’s official start as this is usually most likely from late March through April.

Saturday, we observe the Vernal Equinox. At that point, daytime and nightime will be equal once more when the sun directly shines over the equator. Spring will arrive Saturday, March 20th at 4:37 a.m. which is not tough to believe given our forecast for your current week.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your evening progresses tomorrow night. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes could be becoming problematic. Timeframe will span afternoon after lunch through overnight from west to east.

Right now, greatest threats are area-wide concerns across Central as well as Northern Mississippi plus Alabama. If your children attend Mississippi State University, Ole Miss, Alabama, or any other college within this Moderate Risk (Level 4 out of 5) area, be sure they know this is coming.

Make you sure you have a way to receive watch or warning information on hand incase anything is issued. Behind the severe risk, cooler air will return again in your weekend outlook.

Thursday as well as Friday, what have been our overnight lows will become the afternoon highs. Temperatures will be below average when spring officially arrives only reaching upper 60s near 70 degrees. Overnight, even the 40s return at that point!

Stay weather aware on St. Patrick’s Day and keep up as updates remain available online on WGNO.com continually and on air during WGNO News at 6 and 10 tonight plus Good Morning New Orleans tomorrow.

