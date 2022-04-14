Temperatures are generally in the 60s late Thursday evening and will stay there through the night as humidity moves back in and prevents any major cool down.

Look for low to mid 80s through your Easter weekend with muggy conditions. Rain chances are not that great at any point over the weekend for most of the area. Just a passing shower looks possible on Friday and Saturday.

A better chance of rain comes in Sunday as a weak front tries to move in. The best chance will be on the north shore and southern Mississippi. Overall though it doesn’t look like we will be seeing any major rain chance over the next few days.