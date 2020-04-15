Death toll remains at 12 from deadly tornadoes in Mississippi

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image made from video provided by WLBT-TV strong storms pound parts of the Deep South, including this house and shed in Yazoo County, Miss., Sunday, April 12, 2020. Winds damaged buildings and toppled trees throughout Louisiana and Mississippi as they advance to Tennessee and Alabama. (Mike Evans/WLBT-TV, via AP)

PEARL, MS –  The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to respond to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12.

Since the update on Monday, no additional fatalities have been reported, so the total number of confirmed deaths remains at 12.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

  • Carroll – 1 Fatality
  • Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities
  • Jones – 3 fatalities
  • Lawrence – 2 fatalities
  • Panola – 1 Fatality
  • Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 16,000 without power in the state. At this time, 32 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. These are initial reports, numbers could change throughout today and the upcoming days.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 32 counties are listed below)

  • Carroll –2
  • Chickasaw – 15
  • Clarke –22
  • Covington – 200
  • Grenada – 36
  • Humphreys – 4
  • Jasper – 64
  • Jefferson Davis – 205
  • Jones – 138
  • Lafayette – 3
  • Lawrence – 23
  • Marion – 1
  • Newton – 13
  • Panola – 30
  • Rankin –1
  • Smith – 16
  • Sunflower – 4
  • Tate – 8
  • Yazoo – 7

Statewide Total Homes Impacted = 792

Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Those links for each county can be found on our website https://www.msema.org/.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with the American Red Cross and Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide shelter for 85 displaced individuals in private hotels.

For those interested in volunteering, visit www.volunteermississippi.ms.gov to fill out a volunteer registration form. Potential volunteers should not self-deploy, but instead wait until they are contacted and connected with affiliated response organizations.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 54°

Thursday

75° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 63°

Friday

81° / 69°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 81° 69°

Saturday

80° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 80° 71°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 70°

Monday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 82° 66°

Tuesday

83° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

Popular

Latest News

More News