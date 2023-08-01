NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures will be very hot across the Gulf Coast for this upcoming week. Most of the area is in the mid to upper 90s still this evening.

Humidity is also forecast to increase over the next several days which will elevate heat index values back into the 108° to 115° range. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Please remember to stay hydrated.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to around 100 for much of the week. Rain chances will be low at 20-30 percent, mainly in the afternoon hours during the peak of daytime heating. Any storms that develop may have frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that has a high chance of development over the next 7 days. This system is forecast to turn north though and stay well east of the U.S. Otherwise, activity is expected to remain quiet in the tropics over the next week.

