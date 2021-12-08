Dangerous fog this morning, staying humid today

Fog is thick across the area Wednesday morning and will be with us through 9-10AM at least. A dense fog advisory is in effect. Areas of extremely low visibility are likely, especially from New Orleans eastward. Please be careful as you are driving around.

We also have scattered showers moving across the area. Some of these showers could be locally heavy as they move through. Rain will be ending by mid to late morning. After that we will stay muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s through the day.

We will see a similar setup overnight into Thursday morning in terms of the fog so dense fog is likely again. Thursday will be warmer with upper 70s followed by low 80s on Friday. The main cold front still looks likely on Saturday which will bring rain and cooler, drier conditions by Sunday.