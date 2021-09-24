Cruisin’ into the weekend with gorgeous fall temps!

Amazing fall weather is out there Friday and that trend is going to continue through the next few days. Humidity is low across the area with dewpoints in the low to mid-50s.

We are going to see beautiful conditions over the next few afternoons. Expect the upper 70s through the day today. The wind will not be as strong as yesterday with just a breeze at 5-10.

Saturday morning will start cool again with low to mid-50s north and upper 50s to mid-60s south. Look for another sunny day Saturday with low 80s.

Temperatures warm up over the weekend with highs back in the mid-80s Sunday but the humidity will remain low. Hope you can enjoy it over the next few days.