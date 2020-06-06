Cristobal slightly stronger. Finish preparations tomorrow morning. Impacts begin late Saturday.

Friday Night Update from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Tropical Storm Cristobal is slightly stronger over the Gulf of Mexico with max winds of 45mph, moving north at 14mph.

Risk for heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds, sporadic power outages, and storm surge along the north Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida beginning Saturday evening-Monday.

Here’s the breakdown:

Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving quicker. The good news? The system’s slightly faster forward motion means it will have less time over water, which means less time for any strengthening. Still not out of the question for the system to become a minimal hurricane before landfall.

In addition, faster motion will lower our duration of impacts in southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi.

The latest forecast track brings the system towards Louisiana as a strong tropical storm, with impacts beginning as early as late Saturday-Saturday night.

It is now forecast to make landfall Sunday early afternoon near Terrebonne Parish. Tropical Storm Warnings & Storm Surge Warnings now in effect.

Remember, most of the rough weather will occur along and EAST of where the center comes onshore. That would place southeast Louisiana & southern Mississippi withing the region of greatest impacts.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING — Issued for much of southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi, as far east as the western Florida Panhandle.

Tropical storm force wind gusts 39-55+ mph likely within 36 hours. Wind impacts will arrive as early as late Saturday-Saturday night. Power outages likely within the tropical storm warning area.

STORM SURGE WARNING — Issued from Mouth of the Mississippi to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. 2-5+ feet of storm surge flooding possible outside levee system.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — 5-8+ inches of rain likely within flash flood watch area. The heaviest rainfall will occur along and EAST of where the center moves onshore.

Localized 10+ inches of rain east of where center comes onshore.

Finish your preparations while the weather is still nice on Saturday morning! Conditions will start to deteriorate late Saturday into Sunday.