After a foggy start, sunshine returned once more as we were far warmer than average during late October. Anticipate an issued Dense Fog Advisory once more Wednesday morning.



Warmth remains the theme ahead. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns until next week: LAYERS!



Humidity will be becoming increasingly oppressive. We do not anticipate an uptick in rain chances until Thursday as moisture climbs.



Our next cold front times out about Saturday, but that real deal cold snap arrives Tuesday, just before Halloween.



Northshore residents will wake up tomorrow to lower 60s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 60s, lower 70s! Yes, this is sweater weather, but you’ll lose any jackets by afternoon after lunch, once highs rise near 85.



Remember, Hurricane Season 2020 does not end until November 30th. Even throughout mid-October, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential.

National Hurricane Center meteorologists give it LOW, 10 percent chances of development over five days, but Tropical Storm Epsilon should intensify in forty-eight hours becoming a hurricane.



Right now, no local threats across our area are expected!