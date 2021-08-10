Copy and pasted forecast for Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Jefferson Parish until 4:30PM this afternoon. Extremely heavy rain in many areas fell very quickly with rainfall amounts near 2 inches throughout Metairie and Kenner.

Now, the forecast for tonight across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is quiet again with humidity bringing feels like temperatures into the upper 80s or 90s.

The extreme downpours at least provided temporary relief from extreme afternoon heat. Afternoon highs, themselves, reached the low 90s but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Wednesday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme once again. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

T National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally on Monday that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico! This is now Tropical Storm Fred as it tracks near Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, then the United States. All models continue bringing this system up the East Coast at tropical storm intensity with heaviest impacts along and east of where its center moves onshore. More than likely, this is going to be between Florida’s Panhandle and Florida’s Big Bend.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Copy and pasted forecast for Wednesday

Heat, humidity, rain in forecast for Wednesday

More of the same in Wednesday's forecast

Watching PTC 6 over the next few days

Hot today and watching PTC 6

Fred likely to form sometime Tuesday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 81°
Clear
Clear 0% 83° 81°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 92° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Monday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 34% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Clear
2%
83°

83°

12 AM
Clear
2%
83°

83°

1 AM
Clear
2%
83°

83°

2 AM
Clear
2%
83°

82°

3 AM
Clear
23%
82°

82°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
19%
82°

82°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
82°

82°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
17%
82°

82°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
22%
82°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
86°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
88°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
88°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
88°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News