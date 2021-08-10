Copy and pasted forecast for Wednesday

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Jefferson Parish until 4:30PM this afternoon. Extremely heavy rain in many areas fell very quickly with rainfall amounts near 2 inches throughout Metairie and Kenner.

Now, the forecast for tonight across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is quiet again with humidity bringing feels like temperatures into the upper 80s or 90s.

The extreme downpours at least provided temporary relief from extreme afternoon heat. Afternoon highs, themselves, reached the low 90s but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.



Wednesday, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 40% or 50% chances remain the theme once again. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

T National Hurricane Center issued a forecast cone for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 (PTC 6) at 4PM locally on Monday that includes the southeast Gulf of Mexico! This is now Tropical Storm Fred as it tracks near Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, then the United States. All models continue bringing this system up the East Coast at tropical storm intensity with heaviest impacts along and east of where its center moves onshore. More than likely, this is going to be between Florida’s Panhandle and Florida’s Big Bend.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during Good Morning New Orleans.