Copy and pasted forecast for Tuesday!

Cooler weather remains the theme ahead. One word that sums up upcoming weather patterns until next week: LAYERS!



Humidity will be becoming more evident Thursday. We do not anticipate an uptick in rain chances until the weekend.



This is the real deal cold snap with upper 60 to low 70 degree highs and 40-50 degree overnight lows.



Northshore residents will wake up tomorrow to lower 40s outside their windows while Southshore residents can expect upper 40s to low 50s! This is sweater weather through your afternoon after lunch, once highs climb near 70.



Again, a daily reminder Hurricane Season 2020 will not end until November 30th! Even throughout mid November, we continue watching yet another disturbance for formation potential in the Caribbean Sea.



Yes, it could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.



National Hurricane Center meteorologists give the disturbance moderate 40 percent chances of development over five days.



Plenty questions remain, including where this system heads and its respective strength, at that.

Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap, as proven by now category 5 Hurricane Iota. Until Kappa actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.



Good news? Water temperatures have cooled significantly across our Gulf Coast between upwelling and a few cold fronts impacting New Orleans.



Water temperatures, nonetheless, support tropical development, but such cooler water should hinder rapid intensification in very little time, possibly weakening any system that does organize.

Don’t miss the Leonid Meteor Shower tonight to Wednesday! We see its peak between 12AM and dawn!



