Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the main concern with the forecast now through the middle of next week. Daily afternoon rain chances will beat 60 to 70 percent Tuesday.

Portions of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi are under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather on Monday, which is threat level 1 out of 4 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale. Locally heavy downpours will be possible and rainfall may accumulate quickly with any slow-moving storms that develop.

Similar conditions are expected through tomorrow, with rain chances decreasing to about 40 to 50 percent on Wednesday. High temperatures for the next few days will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any development over the next seven days. Large plumes of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic should help keep tropical formation chances low through at least the next couple of weeks.