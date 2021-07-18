Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

Good evening! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low for July across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s with the sun finally peeking back out!

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s to lower 90s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% or 60% threat of storms. Once again, a flash flood risk will exist during the afternoon on radar. Already, due to today’s rain, neutral ground restrictions on parking have been lifted until Monday at 8AM. There are no longer any active advisories with the heaviest downpours having ended for now.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 79°
Fair
Fair 0% 86° 79°

Monday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 86° 77°

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 76°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 85° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 86° 79°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
81°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
84°

85°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
85°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
85°

86°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
86°

85°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
85°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
84°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
84°

84°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

