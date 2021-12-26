Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

Happy Sunday! The forecast for your holiday was extremely warm as temperatures reached 70s, but we weren’t breaking any records. The warmest Christmas on record was still 2015’s with a high forecast of 82 degrees at New Orleans International Airport.

Tonight, anticipate 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay low.

Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Monday! Saints Game tailgating conditions will be beautiful before Monday Night Football’s kickoff.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s all week.

New Year’s Eve looks warm and mild as rain chances remain around 30% and temperatures reach mid-70s.

Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022. We’ll have more information on WGNO at 10PM!

