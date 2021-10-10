Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be lovely, much like your Monday!



More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

