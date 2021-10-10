Copy and pasted forecast for Monday!

Weather

How stunning is this weather across southeast Louisiana? We enjoyed lower humidity and sunshine all day today, so tonight will be lovely, much like your Monday!

More good news within our weather department! Your forecast for these next few days includes sunshine with highs topping out about the mid to upper 80s! Once again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s!

Through your week, we continue seeing humidity gradually climb as rain chances remain minimal. Enjoy this stunning forecast for southeast Louisiana!

We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 10PM! Who Dat!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

82° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 86° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 73°

Friday

86° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 71°

Saturday

79° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 79° 63°

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
79°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
78°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
76°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
76°

75°

12 AM
Clear
2%
75°

74°

1 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

2 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

3 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

4 AM
Clear
6%
74°

74°

5 AM
Clear
6%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
7%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
84°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
84°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
86°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

