NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heat advisory throughout the City of New Orleans led officials to open cooling shelters starting on Wednesday, June 14.

Forecasts are predicting heat index values to reach what feels like 105-110 degrees with temperatures to increase throughout the week and even through the weekend with an index reaching 115 degrees.

Officials advise the hot temperatures can become life-threatening without the proper precautions. Residents can do the following to prevent an extreme heat health emergency:

Stay indoors in air conditioning during the hottest parts of the day

If you have to perform outdoor activities, do so early in the morning or late in the evening

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun

Most importantly, please stay hydrated Be sure to drink plenty of water, and do not wait until you’re thirsty Avoid alcohol and caffeine

The very young, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are at a greater risk for heat-related health issues and should take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated

Do not leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended as the inside temperatures quickly reach an inside temperature of over 100 degrees in just 20 minutes.

Residents can visit the following shelters if they need to escape the heat:

Arthur Monday Community Center: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (1111 Newton St., Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70114)

Carrollton-Hollygrove Senior Center: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (3300 Hamilton St., New Orleans, LA, 70118)

Edna Pilsbury Center: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (2222 Simon Bolivar Ave., 2nd floor, New Orleans, LA, 70113)

Algiers Courthouse: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. (225 Morgan St., Room 209, New Orleans, LA 70114)

Rosenwald “Annex” Senior Building: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (1120 S. Broad St., New Orleans, LA 70125)

NORD Annunciation Center: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (800 Race St., New Orleans, LA 70130)

All New Orleans Public Library locations: Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with the following exception: Rosa Keller Library is closed Saturday, June 17 due to ongoing maintenance



Stay up to date with the latest weather alerts with the WGNO mobile app.

