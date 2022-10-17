

The coldest air mass of the season is moving into the area over the next few days and we could see our first freezing temperatures of the season as well.

Look for much cooler weather through the middle of the week. We are talking highs only in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows will be dropping into the 30s across a good portion of the area, and we could even see some low 30s by Wednesday morning.

The northern half of the area is actually under a freeze watch for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This means temperatures could get down to 30-32. You will need to protect any sensitive plants.

Look for warmer conditions to move back by Friday and the weekend.