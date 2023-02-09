Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend. Expect low 60s on Friday and then much cooler as we head into Saturday.

The whole pattern really slows down through the next few days while we wait for an upper low to swing through on Saturday. There will be a chance for a few showers on Friday. The real unpleasant day comes Saturday as that system moves overhead. Look for temperatures struggling to reach 50 for the afternoon with a few showers as well. This will be a very cold rain along with breezy conditions.

Lows will approach freezing on the north shore Sunday morning and then finally some sun Sunday afternoon but still cool with highs only around 60. We will be warming up more next week.