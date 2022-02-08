Temperatures are dropping quickly this evening with the clear skies and light winds around the area. Northern areas were already in the upper 30s at 9PM.

It will be another cold night across the area and with less clouds to start temperatures should drop even quicker than last night. Look for widespread freezing temperatures tomorrow morning up to the north.

We will see a light freeze once again around 31-32 so cover the plants but the pipes will be fine. Expect mid to upper 30s on the south shore.

The warming trend will continue through the week with low to mid 60s on Wednesday and then mid 60s by Thursday. We will stay pleasant through Saturday until a cold front brings another shot of cold air on Sunday.