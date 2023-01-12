Temperatures warmed up a ton in the last 24 hours, but the cold front’s moving in shortly! Yesterday’s high temperature of 81 degrees set a new record for the warmest January 11th ever in New Orleans.

Our forecast for today has included The Storm Prediction Center’s low end severe threat for embedded wind gusts with the line of storms moving through. Most of the New Orleans Metro is now clear.

Look for heavy downpours with gusty winds around lunch time east to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Expect a transition on northerly winds behind the front as temperatures start falling. We’ll drop to the 50s for highs as your weekend approaches. Overnight, conditions fall to 30s and 40s once more. By Saturday morning, a couple of spots will be below the freezing mark, so some may want to cover plants and bring pets inside.